Croatian kuna to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Bangladeshi takas is currently 17.014 today, reflecting a 0.266% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.250% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 17.057 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 16.943 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.293% increase in value.