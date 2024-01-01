Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Czech korunas today

Convert BAM to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
12,931.80 czk

1.000 BAM = 12.93 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.5340.7881.65718.9521.3683.1291.344
1 AUD0.65210.5131.0812.3560.88654.1960.876
1 GBP1.271.94812.10424.0651.726105.5541.706
1 NZD0.6040.9260.475111.4390.82150.1730.811

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BAM12.93180 CZK
5 BAM64.65900 CZK
10 BAM129.31800 CZK
20 BAM258.63600 CZK
50 BAM646.59000 CZK
100 BAM1,293.18000 CZK
250 BAM3,232.95000 CZK
500 BAM6,465.90000 CZK
1000 BAM12,931.80000 CZK
2000 BAM25,863.60000 CZK
5000 BAM64,659.00000 CZK
10000 BAM129,318.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 CZK0.07733 BAM
5 CZK0.38664 BAM
10 CZK0.77329 BAM
20 CZK1.54658 BAM
50 CZK3.86644 BAM
100 CZK7.73288 BAM
250 CZK19.33220 BAM
500 CZK38.66440 BAM
1000 CZK77.32880 BAM
2000 CZK154.65760 BAM
5000 CZK386.64400 BAM
10000 CZK773.28800 BAM