Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Czech korunas today

Convert BAM to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
12,458.20 czk

1.00000 BAM = 12.45820 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:55
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.08590.2891.487321.67180.9642518.7454
1 GBP1.1426611.23975103.1671.699451.910251.1018121.419
1 USD0.921650.806614183.21571.37081.540830.8887517.2769
1 INR0.01107550.009693050.01201710.01647290.01851610.01068010.207616

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BAM12.45820 CZK
5 BAM62.29100 CZK
10 BAM124.58200 CZK
20 BAM249.16400 CZK
50 BAM622.91000 CZK
100 BAM1245.82000 CZK
250 BAM3114.55000 CZK
500 BAM6229.10000 CZK
1000 BAM12458.20000 CZK
2000 BAM24916.40000 CZK
5000 BAM62291.00000 CZK
10000 BAM124582.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 CZK0.08027 BAM
5 CZK0.40134 BAM
10 CZK0.80268 BAM
20 CZK1.60537 BAM
50 CZK4.01342 BAM
100 CZK8.02684 BAM
250 CZK20.06710 BAM
500 CZK40.13420 BAM
1000 CZK80.26840 BAM
2000 CZK160.53680 BAM
5000 CZK401.34200 BAM
10000 CZK802.68400 BAM