Aruban florins to Omani rials today

Convert AWG to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
215.352 omr

1.000 AWG = 0.2154 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:24
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2611.4761.6650.96718.27
1 GBP1.1711.27105.6021.7271.9481.13121.376
1 USD0.9210.787183.1281.361.5330.8916.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Aruban florins to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Omani Rial
1 AWG0.21535 OMR
5 AWG1.07676 OMR
10 AWG2.15352 OMR
20 AWG4.30704 OMR
50 AWG10.76760 OMR
100 AWG21.53520 OMR
250 AWG53.83800 OMR
500 AWG107.67600 OMR
1000 AWG215.35200 OMR
2000 AWG430.70400 OMR
5000 AWG1,076.76000 OMR
10000 AWG2,153.52000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Aruban Florin
1 OMR4.64356 AWG
5 OMR23.21780 AWG
10 OMR46.43560 AWG
20 OMR92.87120 AWG
50 OMR232.17800 AWG
100 OMR464.35600 AWG
250 OMR1,160.89000 AWG
500 OMR2,321.78000 AWG
1000 OMR4,643.56000 AWG
2000 OMR9,287.12000 AWG
5000 OMR23,217.80000 AWG
10000 OMR46,435.60000 AWG