Aruban florins to Mexican pesos today

Convert AWG to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
9,402.85 mxn

1.000 AWG = 9.403 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:15
How to convert Aruban florins to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Mexican Peso
1 AWG9.40285 MXN
5 AWG47.01425 MXN
10 AWG94.02850 MXN
20 AWG188.05700 MXN
50 AWG470.14250 MXN
100 AWG940.28500 MXN
250 AWG2,350.71250 MXN
500 AWG4,701.42500 MXN
1000 AWG9,402.85000 MXN
2000 AWG18,805.70000 MXN
5000 AWG47,014.25000 MXN
10000 AWG94,028.50000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Aruban Florin
1 MXN0.10635 AWG
5 MXN0.53176 AWG
10 MXN1.06351 AWG
20 MXN2.12702 AWG
50 MXN5.31755 AWG
100 MXN10.63510 AWG
250 MXN26.58775 AWG
500 MXN53.17550 AWG
1000 MXN106.35100 AWG
2000 MXN212.70200 AWG
5000 MXN531.75500 AWG
10000 MXN1,063.51000 AWG