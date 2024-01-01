Aruban florins to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert AWG to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
8,611.23 mvr

1.000 AWG = 8.611 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.5331.3618.9530.7870.9211.6561.344
1 AUD0.65210.88712.3620.5130.6011.080.876
1 CAD0.7351.128113.9380.5790.6771.2180.988
1 ZAR0.0530.0810.07210.0420.0490.0870.071

How to convert Aruban florins to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AWG8.61123 MVR
5 AWG43.05615 MVR
10 AWG86.11230 MVR
20 AWG172.22460 MVR
50 AWG430.56150 MVR
100 AWG861.12300 MVR
250 AWG2,152.80750 MVR
500 AWG4,305.61500 MVR
1000 AWG8,611.23000 MVR
2000 AWG17,222.46000 MVR
5000 AWG43,056.15000 MVR
10000 AWG86,112.30000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Aruban Florin
1 MVR0.11613 AWG
5 MVR0.58064 AWG
10 MVR1.16127 AWG
20 MVR2.32254 AWG
50 MVR5.80635 AWG
100 MVR11.61270 AWG
250 MVR29.03175 AWG
500 MVR58.06350 AWG
1000 MVR116.12700 AWG
2000 MVR232.25400 AWG
5000 MVR580.63500 AWG
10000 MVR1,161.27000 AWG