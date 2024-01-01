Aruban florins to Bermudan dollars today

Convert AWG to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
558.66 bmd

1.000 AWG = 0.5587 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:16
Wise

How to convert Aruban florins to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bermudan Dollar
1 AWG0.55866 BMD
5 AWG2.79330 BMD
10 AWG5.58659 BMD
20 AWG11.17318 BMD
50 AWG27.93295 BMD
100 AWG55.86590 BMD
250 AWG139.66475 BMD
500 AWG279.32950 BMD
1000 AWG558.65900 BMD
2000 AWG1,117.31800 BMD
5000 AWG2,793.29500 BMD
10000 AWG5,586.59000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 BMD1.79000 AWG
5 BMD8.95000 AWG
10 BMD17.90000 AWG
20 BMD35.80000 AWG
50 BMD89.50000 AWG
100 BMD179.00000 AWG
250 BMD447.50000 AWG
500 BMD895.00000 AWG
1000 BMD1,790.00000 AWG
2000 BMD3,580.00000 AWG
5000 BMD8,950.00000 AWG
10000 BMD17,900.00000 AWG