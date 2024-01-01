2,000 Bermudan dollars to Aruban florins

2,000 bmd
3,580 awg

$1.000 BMD = ƒ1.790 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.79001.7900
Low1.79001.7900
Average1.79001.7900
Change0.00%0.00%
1 BMD to AWG stats

The performance of BMD to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7900 and a 30 day low of 1.7900. This means the 30 day average was 1.7900. The change for BMD to AWG was 0.00.

The performance of BMD to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7900 and a 90 day low of 1.7900. This means the 90 day average was 1.7900. The change for BMD to AWG was 0.00.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 BMD1.79000 AWG
5 BMD8.95000 AWG
10 BMD17.90000 AWG
20 BMD35.80000 AWG
50 BMD89.50000 AWG
100 BMD179.00000 AWG
250 BMD447.50000 AWG
500 BMD895.00000 AWG
1000 BMD1,790.00000 AWG
2000 BMD3,580.00000 AWG
5000 BMD8,950.00000 AWG
10000 BMD17,900.00000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bermudan Dollar
1 AWG0.55866 BMD
5 AWG2.79330 BMD
10 AWG5.58659 BMD
20 AWG11.17318 BMD
50 AWG27.93295 BMD
100 AWG55.86590 BMD
250 AWG139.66475 BMD
500 AWG279.32950 BMD
1000 AWG558.65900 BMD
2000 AWG1,117.31800 BMD
5000 AWG2,793.29500 BMD
10000 AWG5,586.59000 BMD