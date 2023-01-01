1 Australian dollar to East Caribbean dollars

Convert AUD to XCD at the real exchange rate

1 aud
1.78 xcd

1.00000 AUD = 1.77695 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:33
Track the exchange rate
How to convert Australian dollars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 AUD1.77695 XCD
5 AUD8.88475 XCD
10 AUD17.76950 XCD
20 AUD35.53900 XCD
50 AUD88.84750 XCD
100 AUD177.69500 XCD
250 AUD444.23750 XCD
500 AUD888.47500 XCD
1000 AUD1776.95000 XCD
2000 AUD3553.90000 XCD
5000 AUD8884.75000 XCD
10000 AUD17769.50000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 XCD0.56276 AUD
5 XCD2.81381 AUD
10 XCD5.62763 AUD
20 XCD11.25526 AUD
50 XCD28.13815 AUD
100 XCD56.27630 AUD
250 XCD140.69075 AUD
500 XCD281.38150 AUD
1000 XCD562.76300 AUD
2000 XCD1125.52600 AUD
5000 XCD2813.81500 AUD
10000 XCD5627.63000 AUD