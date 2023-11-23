1 Australian dollar to Norwegian kroner

1 aud
7.05 nok

1.00000 AUD = 7.04861 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:38
1 USD10.80035283.31450.917951.65618149.21.36881.3417
1 GBP1.249451104.0971.146922.06931186.4181.710251.67639
1 INR0.01200270.009606410.01101770.01987861.79080.01642930.016104
1 EUR1.08940.871990.762811.80424162.541.491171.46165

How to convert Australian dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 AUD7.04861 NOK
5 AUD35.24305 NOK
10 AUD70.48610 NOK
20 AUD140.97220 NOK
50 AUD352.43050 NOK
100 AUD704.86100 NOK
250 AUD1762.15250 NOK
500 AUD3524.30500 NOK
1000 AUD7048.61000 NOK
2000 AUD14097.22000 NOK
5000 AUD35243.05000 NOK
10000 AUD70486.10000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Australian Dollar
1 NOK0.14187 AUD
5 NOK0.70936 AUD
10 NOK1.41872 AUD
20 NOK2.83744 AUD
50 NOK7.09360 AUD
100 NOK14.18720 AUD
250 NOK35.46800 AUD
500 NOK70.93600 AUD
1000 NOK141.87200 AUD
2000 NOK283.74400 AUD
5000 NOK709.36000 AUD
10000 NOK1418.72000 AUD