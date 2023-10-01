1 Australian dollar to Norwegian kroner

Convert AUD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 aud
6.88 nok

1.00000 AUD = 6.88204 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:28 UTC
AUD to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.056187.69331.434241.641560.967218.392
1GBP1.154211.21895101.2161.65541.894691.1163421.228
1USD0.94690.820378183.0351.358051.554360.915817.415
1INR0.01140340.009879910.012043110.01635520.01871940.01102910.209731

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 AUD6.88204 NOK
5 AUD34.41020 NOK
10 AUD68.82040 NOK
20 AUD137.64080 NOK
50 AUD344.10200 NOK
100 AUD688.20400 NOK
250 AUD1720.51000 NOK
500 AUD3441.02000 NOK
1000 AUD6882.04000 NOK
2000 AUD13764.08000 NOK
5000 AUD34410.20000 NOK
10000 AUD68820.40000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Australian Dollar
1 NOK0.14531 AUD
5 NOK0.72653 AUD
10 NOK1.45306 AUD
20 NOK2.90612 AUD
50 NOK7.26530 AUD
100 NOK14.53060 AUD
250 NOK36.32650 AUD
500 NOK72.65300 AUD
1000 NOK145.30600 AUD
2000 NOK290.61200 AUD
5000 NOK726.53000 AUD
10000 NOK1453.06000 AUD