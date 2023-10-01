20 Australian dollars to Norwegian kroner

Convert AUD to NOK at the real exchange rate

20 aud
137.65 nok

1.00000 AUD = 6.88230 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:30 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AUD to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.056187.69331.434241.641560.967118.3908
1GBP1.1543311.21905101.2241.655531.894851.1163621.2284
1USD0.94690.820311183.0351.358051.554360.915717.4139
1INR0.01140340.00987910.012043110.01635520.01871940.01102790.209718

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 AUD6.88230 NOK
5 AUD34.41150 NOK
10 AUD68.82300 NOK
20 AUD137.64600 NOK
50 AUD344.11500 NOK
100 AUD688.23000 NOK
250 AUD1720.57500 NOK
500 AUD3441.15000 NOK
1000 AUD6882.30000 NOK
2000 AUD13764.60000 NOK
5000 AUD34411.50000 NOK
10000 AUD68823.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Australian Dollar
1 NOK0.14530 AUD
5 NOK0.72650 AUD
10 NOK1.45300 AUD
20 NOK2.90600 AUD
50 NOK7.26500 AUD
100 NOK14.53000 AUD
250 NOK36.32500 AUD
500 NOK72.65000 AUD
1000 NOK145.30000 AUD
2000 NOK290.60000 AUD
5000 NOK726.50000 AUD
10000 NOK1453.00000 AUD