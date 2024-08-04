100 Norwegian kroner to Australian dollars

Convert NOK to AUD at the real exchange rate

100 nok
14.03 aud

kr1.000 NOK = A$0.1403 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14050.1433
Low0.13680.1368
Average0.13860.1404
Change-0.18%0.65%
1 NOK to AUD stats

The performance of NOK to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1405 and a 30 day low of 0.1368. This means the 30 day average was 0.1386. The change for NOK to AUD was -0.18.

The performance of NOK to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1433 and a 90 day low of 0.1368. This means the 90 day average was 0.1404. The change for NOK to AUD was 0.65.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Australian Dollar
1 NOK0.14025 AUD
5 NOK0.70126 AUD
10 NOK1.40252 AUD
20 NOK2.80504 AUD
50 NOK7.01260 AUD
100 NOK14.02520 AUD
250 NOK35.06300 AUD
500 NOK70.12600 AUD
1000 NOK140.25200 AUD
2000 NOK280.50400 AUD
5000 NOK701.26000 AUD
10000 NOK1,402.52000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 AUD7.13003 NOK
5 AUD35.65015 NOK
10 AUD71.30030 NOK
20 AUD142.60060 NOK
50 AUD356.50150 NOK
100 AUD713.00300 NOK
250 AUD1,782.50750 NOK
500 AUD3,565.01500 NOK
1000 AUD7,130.03000 NOK
2000 AUD14,260.06000 NOK
5000 AUD35,650.15000 NOK
10000 AUD71,300.30000 NOK