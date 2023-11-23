10 thousand Australian dollars to Indian rupees

Convert AUD to INR at the real exchange rate

10000 aud
545335 inr

1.00000 AUD = 54.53350 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87171.08990.72951.490731.663740.962418.7324
1 GBP1.1471811.24935104.0891.710241.908721.1040521.4907
1 USD0.918250.800416183.31451.36891.527770.8837517.2015
1 INR0.01102180.009607170.012002710.01643050.01833740.01060740.206465

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 AUD54.53350 INR
5 AUD272.66750 INR
10 AUD545.33500 INR
20 AUD1090.67000 INR
50 AUD2726.67500 INR
100 AUD5453.35000 INR
250 AUD13633.37500 INR
500 AUD27266.75000 INR
1000 AUD54533.50000 INR
2000 AUD109067.00000 INR
5000 AUD272667.50000 INR
10000 AUD545335.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 INR0.01834 AUD
5 INR0.09169 AUD
10 INR0.18337 AUD
20 INR0.36675 AUD
50 INR0.91687 AUD
100 INR1.83374 AUD
250 INR4.58435 AUD
500 INR9.16870 AUD
1000 INR18.33740 AUD
2000 INR36.67480 AUD
5000 INR91.68700 AUD
10000 INR183.37400 AUD