Argentine pesos to Romanian leus today

Convert ARS to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
5.37 ron

1.000 ARS = 0.005369 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5321.3590.92118.9481.34418.9480.787
1 AUD0.65310.8870.60112.3650.87712.3650.513
1 CAD0.7361.12710.67713.9390.98813.9390.579
1 EUR1.0861.6641.476120.5761.45920.5760.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Romanian Leu
1 ARS0.00537 RON
5 ARS0.02684 RON
10 ARS0.05369 RON
20 ARS0.10737 RON
50 ARS0.26843 RON
100 ARS0.53686 RON
250 ARS1.34214 RON
500 ARS2.68428 RON
1000 ARS5.36855 RON
2000 ARS10.73710 RON
5000 ARS26.84275 RON
10000 ARS53.68550 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Argentine Peso
1 RON186.27000 ARS
5 RON931.35000 ARS
10 RON1,862.70000 ARS
20 RON3,725.40000 ARS
50 RON9,313.50000 ARS
100 RON18,627.00000 ARS
250 RON46,567.50000 ARS
500 RON93,135.00000 ARS
1000 RON186,270.00000 ARS
2000 RON372,540.00000 ARS
5000 RON931,350.00000 ARS
10000 RON1,862,700.00000 ARS