Argentine pesos to New Zealand dollars today

Convert ARS to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
1.94 nzd

1.000 ARS = 0.001941 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5321.360.92118.9491.34418.9490.787
1 AUD0.65310.8870.60112.3650.87712.3650.513
1 CAD0.7361.12710.67713.9380.98813.9380.579
1 EUR1.0861.6641.476120.5761.45920.5760.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 ARS0.00194 NZD
5 ARS0.00970 NZD
10 ARS0.01941 NZD
20 ARS0.03881 NZD
50 ARS0.09703 NZD
100 ARS0.19407 NZD
250 ARS0.48517 NZD
500 ARS0.97034 NZD
1000 ARS1.94067 NZD
2000 ARS3.88134 NZD
5000 ARS9.70335 NZD
10000 ARS19.40670 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 NZD515.28700 ARS
5 NZD2,576.43500 ARS
10 NZD5,152.87000 ARS
20 NZD10,305.74000 ARS
50 NZD25,764.35000 ARS
100 NZD51,528.70000 ARS
250 NZD128,821.75000 ARS
500 NZD257,643.50000 ARS
1000 NZD515,287.00000 ARS
2000 NZD1,030,574.00000 ARS
5000 NZD2,576,435.00000 ARS
10000 NZD5,152,870.00000 ARS