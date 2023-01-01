5 Angolan kwanzas to Icelandic krónas

Convert AOA to ISK at the real exchange rate

5 aoa
0.82 isk

1.00000 AOA = 0.16413 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:58
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Icelandic Króna
1 AOA0.16413 ISK
5 AOA0.82064 ISK
10 AOA1.64129 ISK
20 AOA3.28258 ISK
50 AOA8.20645 ISK
100 AOA16.41290 ISK
250 AOA41.03225 ISK
500 AOA82.06450 ISK
1000 AOA164.12900 ISK
2000 AOA328.25800 ISK
5000 AOA820.64500 ISK
10000 AOA1641.29000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Angolan Kwanza
1 ISK6.09277 AOA
5 ISK30.46385 AOA
10 ISK60.92770 AOA
20 ISK121.85540 AOA
50 ISK304.63850 AOA
100 ISK609.27700 AOA
250 ISK1523.19250 AOA
500 ISK3046.38500 AOA
1000 ISK6092.77000 AOA
2000 ISK12185.54000 AOA
5000 ISK30463.85000 AOA
10000 ISK60927.70000 AOA