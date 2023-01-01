10 Angolan kwanzas to Icelandic krónas

Convert AOA to ISK at the real exchange rate

10 aoa
1.64 isk

1.00000 AOA = 0.16411 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862851.090590.85391.476811.649270.9538518.9499
1 GBP1.1589511.26385105.2961.711571.911451.1054621.9623
1 USD0.9170.791233183.3141.354251.51240.8746517.3773
1 INR0.01100670.0094970.012002810.01625480.0181530.01049820.208576

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Icelandic Króna
1 AOA0.16411 ISK
5 AOA0.82057 ISK
10 AOA1.64114 ISK
20 AOA3.28228 ISK
50 AOA8.20570 ISK
100 AOA16.41140 ISK
250 AOA41.02850 ISK
500 AOA82.05700 ISK
1000 AOA164.11400 ISK
2000 AOA328.22800 ISK
5000 AOA820.57000 ISK
10000 AOA1641.14000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Angolan Kwanza
1 ISK6.09333 AOA
5 ISK30.46665 AOA
10 ISK60.93330 AOA
20 ISK121.86660 AOA
50 ISK304.66650 AOA
100 ISK609.33300 AOA
250 ISK1523.33250 AOA
500 ISK3046.66500 AOA
1000 ISK6093.33000 AOA
2000 ISK12186.66000 AOA
5000 ISK30466.65000 AOA
10000 ISK60933.30000 AOA