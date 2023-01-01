5000 Armenian drams to New Taiwan dollars

Convert AMD to TWD at the real exchange rate

5,000 amd
388.91 twd

1.00000 AMD = 0.07778 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8621.090890.88761.476671.646120.9535518.9476
1 GBP1.1600911.2654105.4361.713041.909611.1062121.9805
1 USD0.916750.790264183.3221.353751.509090.8741517.3704
1 INR0.01100260.009484460.012001610.01624720.01811160.01049120.208473

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AMD0.07778 TWD
5 AMD0.38891 TWD
10 AMD0.77782 TWD
20 AMD1.55565 TWD
50 AMD3.88912 TWD
100 AMD7.77824 TWD
250 AMD19.44560 TWD
500 AMD38.89120 TWD
1000 AMD77.78240 TWD
2000 AMD155.56480 TWD
5000 AMD388.91200 TWD
10000 AMD777.82400 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 TWD12.85640 AMD
5 TWD64.28200 AMD
10 TWD128.56400 AMD
20 TWD257.12800 AMD
50 TWD642.82000 AMD
100 TWD1285.64000 AMD
250 TWD3214.10000 AMD
500 TWD6428.20000 AMD
1000 TWD12856.40000 AMD
2000 TWD25712.80000 AMD
5000 TWD64282.00000 AMD
10000 TWD128564.00000 AMD