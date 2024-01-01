Armenian drams to Thai bahts today

Convert AMD to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
90.08 thb

1.000 AMD = 0.09008 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:26
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2991.4761.6640.96618.251
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6571.7271.9471.1321.355
1 USD0.920.786183.081.3581.5310.88916.792
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Thai Baht
1 AMD0.09008 THB
5 AMD0.45038 THB
10 AMD0.90076 THB
20 AMD1.80152 THB
50 AMD4.50380 THB
100 AMD9.00760 THB
250 AMD22.51900 THB
500 AMD45.03800 THB
1000 AMD90.07600 THB
2000 AMD180.15200 THB
5000 AMD450.38000 THB
10000 AMD900.76000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Armenian Dram
1 THB11.10170 AMD
5 THB55.50850 AMD
10 THB111.01700 AMD
20 THB222.03400 AMD
50 THB555.08500 AMD
100 THB1,110.17000 AMD
250 THB2,775.42500 AMD
500 THB5,550.85000 AMD
1000 THB11,101.70000 AMD
2000 THB22,203.40000 AMD
5000 THB55,508.50000 AMD
10000 THB111,017.00000 AMD