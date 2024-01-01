Armenian drams to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert AMD to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
38.46 mvr

1.000 AMD = 0.03846 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2971.4761.6640.96618.248
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6621.7271.9471.1321.353
1 USD0.920.786183.0781.3581.5310.88916.789
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AMD0.03846 MVR
5 AMD0.19228 MVR
10 AMD0.38456 MVR
20 AMD0.76911 MVR
50 AMD1.92279 MVR
100 AMD3.84557 MVR
250 AMD9.61393 MVR
500 AMD19.22785 MVR
1000 AMD38.45570 MVR
2000 AMD76.91140 MVR
5000 AMD192.27850 MVR
10000 AMD384.55700 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Armenian Dram
1 MVR26.00400 AMD
5 MVR130.02000 AMD
10 MVR260.04000 AMD
20 MVR520.08000 AMD
50 MVR1,300.20000 AMD
100 MVR2,600.40000 AMD
250 MVR6,501.00000 AMD
500 MVR13,002.00000 AMD
1000 MVR26,004.00000 AMD
2000 MVR52,008.00000 AMD
5000 MVR130,020.00000 AMD
10000 MVR260,040.00000 AMD