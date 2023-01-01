Armenian drams to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert AMD to MVR at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
38.37 mvr

1.00000 AMD = 0.03837 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.0848590.29471.486141.669770.964518.7431
1 GBP1.1431211.2401103.2161.698811.908731.1025421.4253
1 USD0.921750.806387183.23241.36991.539170.88917.2771
1 INR0.01107490.009688370.012014610.01645870.01849250.01068090.207577

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AMD0.03837 MVR
5 AMD0.19185 MVR
10 AMD0.38370 MVR
20 AMD0.76740 MVR
50 AMD1.91851 MVR
100 AMD3.83702 MVR
250 AMD9.59255 MVR
500 AMD19.18510 MVR
1000 AMD38.37020 MVR
2000 AMD76.74040 MVR
5000 AMD191.85100 MVR
10000 AMD383.70200 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Armenian Dram
1 MVR26.06190 AMD
5 MVR130.30950 AMD
10 MVR260.61900 AMD
20 MVR521.23800 AMD
50 MVR1303.09500 AMD
100 MVR2606.19000 AMD
250 MVR6515.47500 AMD
500 MVR13030.95000 AMD
1000 MVR26061.90000 AMD
2000 MVR52123.80000 AMD
5000 MVR130309.50000 AMD
10000 MVR260619.00000 AMD