10 Armenian drams to Macedonian denars

Convert AMD to MKD at the real exchange rate

10 amd
1.40 mkd

1.00000 AMD = 0.14023 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86241.090590.86371.476651.64790.95318.9493
1 GBP1.1595511.26455105.3661.712331.910921.1050621.9737
1 USD0.9170.790795183.3231.35411.511140.873917.3767
1 INR0.01100550.009490720.012001510.01625120.0181360.01048810.208546

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Macedonian Denar
1 AMD0.14023 MKD
5 AMD0.70117 MKD
10 AMD1.40233 MKD
20 AMD2.80466 MKD
50 AMD7.01165 MKD
100 AMD14.02330 MKD
250 AMD35.05825 MKD
500 AMD70.11650 MKD
1000 AMD140.23300 MKD
2000 AMD280.46600 MKD
5000 AMD701.16500 MKD
10000 AMD1402.33000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Armenian Dram
1 MKD7.13097 AMD
5 MKD35.65485 AMD
10 MKD71.30970 AMD
20 MKD142.61940 AMD
50 MKD356.54850 AMD
100 MKD713.09700 AMD
250 MKD1782.74250 AMD
500 MKD3565.48500 AMD
1000 MKD7130.97000 AMD
2000 MKD14261.94000 AMD
5000 MKD35654.85000 AMD
10000 MKD71309.70000 AMD