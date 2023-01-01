5 Macedonian denars to Armenian drams

Convert MKD to AMD at the real exchange rate

5 mkd
35.72 amd

1.00000 MKD = 7.14413 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.81491.362650.91351.643121.339651.517680.793179
1 ZAR0.053149410.0724240.04855150.08733050.07120150.08066380.0421569
1 CAD0.73386413.807610.6703791.205820.9831211.113770.582085
1 EUR1.094720.59671.4916911.798721.466511.661410.8683

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Armenian Dram
1 MKD7.14413 AMD
5 MKD35.72065 AMD
10 MKD71.44130 AMD
20 MKD142.88260 AMD
50 MKD357.20650 AMD
100 MKD714.41300 AMD
250 MKD1786.03250 AMD
500 MKD3572.06500 AMD
1000 MKD7144.13000 AMD
2000 MKD14288.26000 AMD
5000 MKD35720.65000 AMD
10000 MKD71441.30000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Macedonian Denar
1 AMD0.13997 MKD
5 AMD0.69987 MKD
10 AMD1.39975 MKD
20 AMD2.79950 MKD
50 AMD6.99875 MKD
100 AMD13.99750 MKD
250 AMD34.99375 MKD
500 AMD69.98750 MKD
1000 AMD139.97500 MKD
2000 AMD279.95000 MKD
5000 AMD699.87500 MKD
10000 AMD1399.75000 MKD