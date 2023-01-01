1 thousand Albanian leks to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert ALL to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
3,517.71 lkr

1.00000 ALL = 3.51771 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:20
How to convert Albanian leks to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ALL3.51771 LKR
5 ALL17.58855 LKR
10 ALL35.17710 LKR
20 ALL70.35420 LKR
50 ALL175.88550 LKR
100 ALL351.77100 LKR
250 ALL879.42750 LKR
500 ALL1758.85500 LKR
1000 ALL3517.71000 LKR
2000 ALL7035.42000 LKR
5000 ALL17588.55000 LKR
10000 ALL35177.10000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Albanian Lek
1 LKR0.28428 ALL
5 LKR1.42138 ALL
10 LKR2.84276 ALL
20 LKR5.68552 ALL
50 LKR14.21380 ALL
100 LKR28.42760 ALL
250 LKR71.06900 ALL
500 LKR142.13800 ALL
1000 LKR284.27600 ALL
2000 LKR568.55200 ALL
5000 LKR1421.38000 ALL
10000 LKR2842.76000 ALL