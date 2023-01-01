5 Sri Lankan rupees to Albanian leks

Convert LKR to ALL at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
1.43 all

1.00000 LKR = 0.28608 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:41
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Albanian Lek
1 LKR0.28608 ALL
5 LKR1.43042 ALL
10 LKR2.86085 ALL
20 LKR5.72170 ALL
50 LKR14.30425 ALL
100 LKR28.60850 ALL
250 LKR71.52125 ALL
500 LKR143.04250 ALL
1000 LKR286.08500 ALL
2000 LKR572.17000 ALL
5000 LKR1430.42500 ALL
10000 LKR2860.85000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ALL3.49546 LKR
5 ALL17.47730 LKR
10 ALL34.95460 LKR
20 ALL69.90920 LKR
50 ALL174.77300 LKR
100 ALL349.54600 LKR
250 ALL873.86500 LKR
500 ALL1747.73000 LKR
1000 ALL3495.46000 LKR
2000 ALL6990.92000 LKR
5000 ALL17477.30000 LKR
10000 ALL34954.60000 LKR