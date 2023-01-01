20 Albanian leks to Swiss francs

Convert ALL to CHF at the real exchange rate

20 all
0.19 chf

1.00000 ALL = 0.00939 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:26
How to convert Albanian leks to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Swiss Franc
1 ALL0.00939 CHF
5 ALL0.04695 CHF
10 ALL0.09391 CHF
20 ALL0.18781 CHF
50 ALL0.46953 CHF
100 ALL0.93906 CHF
250 ALL2.34765 CHF
500 ALL4.69531 CHF
1000 ALL9.39061 CHF
2000 ALL18.78122 CHF
5000 ALL46.95305 CHF
10000 ALL93.90610 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Albanian Lek
1 CHF106.48900 ALL
5 CHF532.44500 ALL
10 CHF1064.89000 ALL
20 CHF2129.78000 ALL
50 CHF5324.45000 ALL
100 CHF10648.90000 ALL
250 CHF26622.25000 ALL
500 CHF53244.50000 ALL
1000 CHF106489.00000 ALL
2000 CHF212978.00000 ALL
5000 CHF532445.00000 ALL
10000 CHF1064890.00000 ALL