500 Albanian leks to Swiss francs

Convert ALL to CHF

500 all
4.69 chf

1.00000 ALL = 0.00939 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
How to convert Albanian leks to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Swiss Franc
1 ALL0.00939 CHF
5 ALL0.04695 CHF
10 ALL0.09390 CHF
20 ALL0.18779 CHF
50 ALL0.46948 CHF
100 ALL0.93896 CHF
250 ALL2.34741 CHF
500 ALL4.69482 CHF
1000 ALL9.38963 CHF
2000 ALL18.77926 CHF
5000 ALL46.94815 CHF
10000 ALL93.89630 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Albanian Lek
1 CHF106.50100 ALL
5 CHF532.50500 ALL
10 CHF1065.01000 ALL
20 CHF2130.02000 ALL
50 CHF5325.05000 ALL
100 CHF10650.10000 ALL
250 CHF26625.25000 ALL
500 CHF53250.50000 ALL
1000 CHF106501.00000 ALL
2000 CHF213002.00000 ALL
5000 CHF532505.00000 ALL
10000 CHF1065010.00000 ALL