5 chf
534.19 all

1.00000 CHF = 106.83800 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:53
1 EUR10.872051.090190.80531.491751.663130.9622518.7442
1 GBP1.1467211.25005104.1291.710631.907161.1034321.4945
1 USD0.917350.799968183.31.368451.525670.8827517.1949
1 INR0.01101260.009603460.012004810.0164280.01831540.01059720.206421

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Albanian Lek
1 CHF106.83800 ALL
5 CHF534.19000 ALL
10 CHF1068.38000 ALL
20 CHF2136.76000 ALL
50 CHF5341.90000 ALL
100 CHF10683.80000 ALL
250 CHF26709.50000 ALL
500 CHF53419.00000 ALL
1000 CHF106838.00000 ALL
2000 CHF213676.00000 ALL
5000 CHF534190.00000 ALL
10000 CHF1068380.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Swiss Franc
1 ALL0.00936 CHF
5 ALL0.04680 CHF
10 ALL0.09360 CHF
20 ALL0.18720 CHF
50 ALL0.46800 CHF
100 ALL0.93600 CHF
250 ALL2.33999 CHF
500 ALL4.67998 CHF
1000 ALL9.35995 CHF
2000 ALL18.71990 CHF
5000 ALL46.79975 CHF
10000 ALL93.59950 CHF