100 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Pakistani rupees

Convert AED to PKR at the real exchange rate

100 aed
7760.38 pkr

1.00000 AED = 77.60380 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Pakistani Rupee
1 AED77.60380 PKR
5 AED388.01900 PKR
10 AED776.03800 PKR
20 AED1552.07600 PKR
50 AED3880.19000 PKR
100 AED7760.38000 PKR
250 AED19400.95000 PKR
500 AED38801.90000 PKR
1000 AED77603.80000 PKR
2000 AED155207.60000 PKR
5000 AED388019.00000 PKR
10000 AED776038.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PKR0.01289 AED
5 PKR0.06443 AED
10 PKR0.12886 AED
20 PKR0.25772 AED
50 PKR0.64430 AED
100 PKR1.28860 AED
250 PKR3.22150 AED
500 PKR6.44300 AED
1000 PKR12.88600 AED
2000 PKR25.77200 AED
5000 PKR64.43000 AED
10000 PKR128.86000 AED