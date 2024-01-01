Ukrainian hryvnias to Bulgarian levs today

Convert UAH to BGN at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = лв0.04416 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:22
UAH to BGN conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
1 UAH to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04420.0444
Low0.04250.0425
Average0.04350.0434
Change3.91%0.24%
1 UAH to BGN stats

The performance of UAH to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0442 and a 30 day low of 0.0425. This means the 30 day average was 0.0435. The change for UAH to BGN was 3.91.

The performance of UAH to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0444 and a 90 day low of 0.0425. This means the 90 day average was 0.0434. The change for UAH to BGN was 0.24.

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bulgarian Lev
1 UAH0.04416 BGN
5 UAH0.22078 BGN
10 UAH0.44156 BGN
20 UAH0.88312 BGN
50 UAH2.20781 BGN
100 UAH4.41561 BGN
250 UAH11.03902 BGN
500 UAH22.07805 BGN
1000 UAH44.15610 BGN
2000 UAH88.31220 BGN
5000 UAH220.78050 BGN
10000 UAH441.56100 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BGN22.64690 UAH
5 BGN113.23450 UAH
10 BGN226.46900 UAH
20 BGN452.93800 UAH
50 BGN1,132.34500 UAH
100 BGN2,264.69000 UAH
250 BGN5,661.72500 UAH
500 BGN11,323.45000 UAH
1000 BGN22,646.90000 UAH
2000 BGN45,293.80000 UAH
5000 BGN113,234.50000 UAH
10000 BGN226,469.00000 UAH