Convert SAR to KWD at the real exchange rate

1 Saudi riyal to Kuwaiti dinars

1 sar
0.082 kwd

SR1.000 SAR = ك0.08178 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SAR0.08178 KWD
5 SAR0.40889 KWD
10 SAR0.81778 KWD
20 SAR1.63557 KWD
50 SAR4.08892 KWD
100 SAR8.17784 KWD
250 SAR20.44460 KWD
500 SAR40.88920 KWD
1000 SAR81.77840 KWD
2000 SAR163.55680 KWD
5000 SAR408.89200 KWD
10000 SAR817.78400 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 KWD12.22820 SAR
5 KWD61.14100 SAR
10 KWD122.28200 SAR
20 KWD244.56400 SAR
50 KWD611.41000 SAR
100 KWD1,222.82000 SAR
250 KWD3,057.05000 SAR
500 KWD6,114.10000 SAR
1000 KWD12,228.20000 SAR
2000 KWD24,456.40000 SAR
5000 KWD61,141.00000 SAR
10000 KWD122,282.00000 SAR