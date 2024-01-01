2,000 Kuwaiti dinars to Saudi riyals

Convert KWD to SAR at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = SR12.25 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:02
KWD to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SAR
1 KWD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.299512.3080
Low12.241512.2415
Average12.265212.2767
Change-0.41%-0.16%
1 KWD to SAR stats

The performance of KWD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.2995 and a 30 day low of 12.2415. This means the 30 day average was 12.2652. The change for KWD to SAR was -0.41.

The performance of KWD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.3080 and a 90 day low of 12.2415. This means the 90 day average was 12.2767. The change for KWD to SAR was -0.16.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0690.92717.7941.5081.6671,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3450.044
1 EUR1.07890.652119.1881.6261.7971,844.293.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7240.05210.0850.09496.1180.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 KWD12.24780 SAR
5 KWD61.23900 SAR
10 KWD122.47800 SAR
20 KWD244.95600 SAR
50 KWD612.39000 SAR
100 KWD1,224.78000 SAR
250 KWD3,061.95000 SAR
500 KWD6,123.90000 SAR
1000 KWD12,247.80000 SAR
2000 KWD24,495.60000 SAR
5000 KWD61,239.00000 SAR
10000 KWD122,478.00000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SAR0.08165 KWD
5 SAR0.40824 KWD
10 SAR0.81647 KWD
20 SAR1.63294 KWD
50 SAR4.08236 KWD
100 SAR8.16472 KWD
250 SAR20.41180 KWD
500 SAR40.82360 KWD
1000 SAR81.64720 KWD
2000 SAR163.29440 KWD
5000 SAR408.23600 KWD
10000 SAR816.47200 KWD