20 Russian rubles to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert RUB to IDR at the real exchange rate

20 rub
3,441.76 idr

1.00000 RUB = 172.08800 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.906051.324957.100050.7854531.468211.319683.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462357.836330.8669651.620471.4564491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383215.358730.5928171.108130.99596262.8043
1 CNY0.1408440.1276110.18661110.1106260.2067890.18585811.72

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Indonesian Rupiah
1 RUB172.08800 IDR
5 RUB860.44000 IDR
10 RUB1720.88000 IDR
20 RUB3441.76000 IDR
50 RUB8604.40000 IDR
100 RUB17208.80000 IDR
250 RUB43022.00000 IDR
500 RUB86044.00000 IDR
1000 RUB172088.00000 IDR
2000 RUB344176.00000 IDR
5000 RUB860440.00000 IDR
10000 RUB1720880.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Russian Ruble
1 IDR0.00581 RUB
5 IDR0.02905 RUB
10 IDR0.05811 RUB
20 IDR0.11622 RUB
50 IDR0.29055 RUB
100 IDR0.58110 RUB
250 IDR1.45275 RUB
500 IDR2.90549 RUB
1000 IDR5.81098 RUB
2000 IDR11.62196 RUB
5000 IDR29.05490 RUB
10000 IDR58.10980 RUB