Russian ruble to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 187.218 today, reflecting a -0.140% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -5.210% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 197.509 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 183.797 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.731% decrease in value.