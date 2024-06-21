러시아 루블 인도네시아 루피아로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 인도네시아 루피아로 is currently 187.504 today, reflecting a -4.658% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.812% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 인도네시아 루피아로 has fluctuated between a high of 197.509 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 182.874 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.023% increase in value.