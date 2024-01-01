Convert RSD to TRY at the real exchange rate

Serbian dinars to Turkish liras today

1,000 rsd
301.37 try

РСД1.000 RSD = TL0.3014 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.93518.1330.78918.2521.3671.35683.575
1 EUR1.069119.3910.84419.5171.4611.4589.37
1 MXN0.0550.05210.0441.0070.0750.0754.609
1 GBP1.2671.18522.979123.1291.7321.718105.91

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinar

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 RSD0.30137 TRY
5 RSD1.50684 TRY
10 RSD3.01368 TRY
20 RSD6.02736 TRY
50 RSD15.06840 TRY
100 RSD30.13680 TRY
250 RSD75.34200 TRY
500 RSD150.68400 TRY
1000 RSD301.36800 TRY
2000 RSD602.73600 TRY
5000 RSD1,506.84000 TRY
10000 RSD3,013.68000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Serbian Dinar
1 TRY3.31820 RSD
5 TRY16.59100 RSD
10 TRY33.18200 RSD
20 TRY66.36400 RSD
50 TRY165.91000 RSD
100 TRY331.82000 RSD
250 TRY829.55000 RSD
500 TRY1,659.10000 RSD
1000 TRY3,318.20000 RSD
2000 TRY6,636.40000 RSD
5000 TRY16,591.00000 RSD
10000 TRY33,182.00000 RSD