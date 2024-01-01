Serbian dinars to Euros today

Convert RSD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 rsd
8.54 eur

РСД1.000 RSD = €0.008541 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:31
How to convert Serbian dinars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Euro
1 RSD0.00854 EUR
5 RSD0.04271 EUR
10 RSD0.08541 EUR
20 RSD0.17083 EUR
50 RSD0.42706 EUR
100 RSD0.85413 EUR
250 RSD2.13532 EUR
500 RSD4.27065 EUR
1000 RSD8.54129 EUR
2000 RSD17.08258 EUR
5000 RSD42.70645 EUR
10000 RSD85.41290 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Serbian Dinar
1 EUR117.07800 RSD
5 EUR585.39000 RSD
10 EUR1,170.78000 RSD
20 EUR2,341.56000 RSD
50 EUR5,853.90000 RSD
100 EUR11,707.80000 RSD
250 EUR29,269.50000 RSD
500 EUR58,539.00000 RSD
1000 EUR117,078.00000 RSD
2000 EUR234,156.00000 RSD
5000 EUR585,390.00000 RSD
10000 EUR1,170,780.00000 RSD