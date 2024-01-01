Convert RSD to GBP at the real exchange rate

Serbian dinars to British pounds sterling today

1,000 rsd
7.21 gbp

РСД1.000 RSD = £0.007205 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:31
Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.93618.0960.78918.2931.3671.35683.592
1 EUR1.069119.340.84419.5511.4611.44989.339
1 MXN0.0550.05210.0441.0110.0760.0754.619
1 GBP1.2671.18522.925123.1751.7311.718105.903

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 RSD0.00721 GBP
5 RSD0.03603 GBP
10 RSD0.07205 GBP
20 RSD0.14411 GBP
50 RSD0.36027 GBP
100 RSD0.72054 GBP
250 RSD1.80135 GBP
500 RSD3.60269 GBP
1000 RSD7.20538 GBP
2000 RSD14.41076 GBP
5000 RSD36.02690 GBP
10000 RSD72.05380 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Serbian Dinar
1 GBP138.78500 RSD
5 GBP693.92500 RSD
10 GBP1,387.85000 RSD
20 GBP2,775.70000 RSD
50 GBP6,939.25000 RSD
100 GBP13,878.50000 RSD
250 GBP34,696.25000 RSD
500 GBP69,392.50000 RSD
1000 GBP138,785.00000 RSD
2000 GBP277,570.00000 RSD
5000 GBP693,925.00000 RSD
10000 GBP1,387,850.00000 RSD