10 Serbian dinars to British pounds sterling

Convert RSD to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 rsd
0.07 gbp

1.00000 RSD = 0.00741 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 RSD0.00741 GBP
5 RSD0.03703 GBP
10 RSD0.07406 GBP
20 RSD0.14813 GBP
50 RSD0.37032 GBP
100 RSD0.74064 GBP
250 RSD1.85161 GBP
500 RSD3.70322 GBP
1000 RSD7.40644 GBP
2000 RSD14.81288 GBP
5000 RSD37.03220 GBP
10000 RSD74.06440 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Serbian Dinar
1 GBP135.01800 RSD
5 GBP675.09000 RSD
10 GBP1350.18000 RSD
20 GBP2700.36000 RSD
50 GBP6750.90000 RSD
100 GBP13501.80000 RSD
250 GBP33754.50000 RSD
500 GBP67509.00000 RSD
1000 GBP135018.00000 RSD
2000 GBP270036.00000 RSD
5000 GBP675090.00000 RSD
10000 GBP1350180.00000 RSD