20 rsd
5.57 try

1.00000 RSD = 0.27837 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Serbian dinars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 RSD0.27837 TRY
5 RSD1.39187 TRY
10 RSD2.78374 TRY
20 RSD5.56748 TRY
50 RSD13.91870 TRY
100 RSD27.83740 TRY
250 RSD69.59350 TRY
500 RSD139.18700 TRY
1000 RSD278.37400 TRY
2000 RSD556.74800 TRY
5000 RSD1391.87000 TRY
10000 RSD2783.74000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Serbian Dinar
1 TRY3.59228 RSD
5 TRY17.96140 RSD
10 TRY35.92280 RSD
20 TRY71.84560 RSD
50 TRY179.61400 RSD
100 TRY359.22800 RSD
250 TRY898.07000 RSD
500 TRY1796.14000 RSD
1000 TRY3592.28000 RSD
2000 TRY7184.56000 RSD
5000 TRY17961.40000 RSD
10000 TRY35922.80000 RSD