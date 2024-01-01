Convert RSD to KWD at the real exchange rate

Serbian dinars to Kuwaiti dinars today

1,000 rsd
2.800 kwd

РСД1.000 RSD = ك0.002800 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.93618.120.78918.2721.3671.35683.587
1 EUR1.069119.3650.84419.5281.4611.44989.333
1 MXN0.0550.05210.0441.0080.0750.0754.613
1 GBP1.2671.18522.956123.1491.7311.718105.896

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinar

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 RSD0.00280 KWD
5 RSD0.01400 KWD
10 RSD0.02800 KWD
20 RSD0.05600 KWD
50 RSD0.13999 KWD
100 RSD0.27998 KWD
250 RSD0.69994 KWD
500 RSD1.39989 KWD
1000 RSD2.79977 KWD
2000 RSD5.59954 KWD
5000 RSD13.99885 KWD
10000 RSD27.99770 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Serbian Dinar
1 KWD357.17300 RSD
5 KWD1,785.86500 RSD
10 KWD3,571.73000 RSD
20 KWD7,143.46000 RSD
50 KWD17,858.65000 RSD
100 KWD35,717.30000 RSD
250 KWD89,293.25000 RSD
500 KWD178,586.50000 RSD
1000 KWD357,173.00000 RSD
2000 KWD714,346.00000 RSD
5000 KWD1,785,865.00000 RSD
10000 KWD3,571,730.00000 RSD