10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Serbian dinars

Convert KWD to RSD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = РСД354.0 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RSD
1 KWD to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High354.0120354.9680
Low342.9720342.2090
Average348.0325347.6322
Change2.47%0.40%
View full history

1 KWD to RSD stats

The performance of KWD to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 354.0120 and a 30 day low of 342.9720. This means the 30 day average was 348.0325. The change for KWD to RSD was 2.47.

The performance of KWD to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 354.9680 and a 90 day low of 342.2090. This means the 90 day average was 347.6322. The change for KWD to RSD was 0.40.

Track market ratesView KWD to RSD chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0530.92717.7951.5081.6671,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3490.044
1 EUR1.07890.63119.1871.6261.7971,844.213.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7240.05210.0850.09496.1180.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Serbian Dinar
1 KWD354.01200 RSD
5 KWD1,770.06000 RSD
10 KWD3,540.12000 RSD
20 KWD7,080.24000 RSD
50 KWD17,700.60000 RSD
100 KWD35,401.20000 RSD
250 KWD88,503.00000 RSD
500 KWD177,006.00000 RSD
1000 KWD354,012.00000 RSD
2000 KWD708,024.00000 RSD
5000 KWD1,770,060.00000 RSD
10000 KWD3,540,120.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 RSD0.00282 KWD
5 RSD0.01412 KWD
10 RSD0.02825 KWD
20 RSD0.05650 KWD
50 RSD0.14124 KWD
100 RSD0.28248 KWD
250 RSD0.70619 KWD
500 RSD1.41239 KWD
1000 RSD2.82477 KWD
2000 RSD5.64954 KWD
5000 RSD14.12385 KWD
10000 RSD28.24770 KWD