Convert RSD to CNY at the real exchange rate

Serbian dinars to Chinese yuan rmb today

1,000 rsd
66.35 cny

РСД1.000 RSD = ¥0.06635 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.93618.090.78918.2911.3671.35683.597
1 EUR1.069119.3350.84419.5491.4611.44989.348
1 MXN0.0550.05210.0441.0110.0760.0754.621
1 GBP1.2671.18522.921123.1751.7311.718105.921

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinar

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RSD0.06635 CNY
5 RSD0.33173 CNY
10 RSD0.66347 CNY
20 RSD1.32693 CNY
50 RSD3.31733 CNY
100 RSD6.63465 CNY
250 RSD16.58663 CNY
500 RSD33.17325 CNY
1000 RSD66.34650 CNY
2000 RSD132.69300 CNY
5000 RSD331.73250 CNY
10000 RSD663.46500 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Serbian Dinar
1 CNY15.07240 RSD
5 CNY75.36200 RSD
10 CNY150.72400 RSD
20 CNY301.44800 RSD
50 CNY753.62000 RSD
100 CNY1,507.24000 RSD
250 CNY3,768.10000 RSD
500 CNY7,536.20000 RSD
1000 CNY15,072.40000 RSD
2000 CNY30,144.80000 RSD
5000 CNY75,362.00000 RSD
10000 CNY150,724.00000 RSD