100 php
3.20 bam

1.00000 PHP = 0.03198 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:36
How to convert Philippine pesos to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 PHP0.03198 BAM
5 PHP0.15991 BAM
10 PHP0.31981 BAM
20 PHP0.63962 BAM
50 PHP1.59905 BAM
100 PHP3.19810 BAM
250 PHP7.99525 BAM
500 PHP15.99050 BAM
1000 PHP31.98100 BAM
2000 PHP63.96200 BAM
5000 PHP159.90500 BAM
10000 PHP319.81000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Philippine Peso
1 BAM31.26850 PHP
5 BAM156.34250 PHP
10 BAM312.68500 PHP
20 BAM625.37000 PHP
50 BAM1563.42500 PHP
100 BAM3126.85000 PHP
250 BAM7817.12500 PHP
500 BAM15634.25000 PHP
1000 BAM31268.50000 PHP
2000 BAM62537.00000 PHP
5000 BAM156342.50000 PHP
10000 BAM312685.00000 PHP