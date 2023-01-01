Mexican pesos to Bulgarian levs today

Convert MXN to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
104.01 bgn

1.00000 MXN = 0.10401 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.085590.36261.493591.679040.963718.8032
1 GBP1.143911.2418103.3741.708651.92081.1023821.5107
1 USD0.92120.805283183.24511.375951.546790.887717.3222
1 INR0.01106650.009673630.012012710.01652890.01858120.01066370.208087

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 MXN0.10401 BGN
5 MXN0.52007 BGN
10 MXN1.04014 BGN
20 MXN2.08028 BGN
50 MXN5.20070 BGN
100 MXN10.40140 BGN
250 MXN26.00350 BGN
500 MXN52.00700 BGN
1000 MXN104.01400 BGN
2000 MXN208.02800 BGN
5000 MXN520.07000 BGN
10000 MXN1040.14000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mexican Peso
1 BGN9.61410 MXN
5 BGN48.07050 MXN
10 BGN96.14100 MXN
20 BGN192.28200 MXN
50 BGN480.70500 MXN
100 BGN961.41000 MXN
250 BGN2403.52500 MXN
500 BGN4807.05000 MXN
1000 BGN9614.10000 MXN
2000 BGN19228.20000 MXN
5000 BGN48070.50000 MXN
10000 BGN96141.00000 MXN