Mexican pesos to Bulgarian levs today

Convert MXN to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
98.33 bgn

Mex$1.000 MXN = лв0.09833 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.6020.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7920.8430.9641.6265.764
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7770.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 MXN0,09833 BGN
5 MXN0,49166 BGN
10 MXN0,98333 BGN
20 MXN1,96666 BGN
50 MXN4,91665 BGN
100 MXN9,83329 BGN
250 MXN24,58323 BGN
500 MXN49,16645 BGN
1000 MXN98,33290 BGN
2000 MXN196,66580 BGN
5000 MXN491,66450 BGN
10000 MXN983,32900 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mexican Peso
1 BGN10,16950 MXN
5 BGN50,84750 MXN
10 BGN101,69500 MXN
20 BGN203,39000 MXN
50 BGN508,47500 MXN
100 BGN1.016,95000 MXN
250 BGN2.542,37500 MXN
500 BGN5.084,75000 MXN
1000 BGN10.169,50000 MXN
2000 BGN20.339,00000 MXN
5000 BGN50.847,50000 MXN
10000 BGN101.695,00000 MXN