1,000 mga
10.58 mur

Ar1.000 MGA = ₨0.01058 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:03
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Mauritian Rupee
1 MGA0.01058 MUR
5 MGA0.05291 MUR
10 MGA0.10581 MUR
20 MGA0.21163 MUR
50 MGA0.52907 MUR
100 MGA1.05813 MUR
250 MGA2.64533 MUR
500 MGA5.29065 MUR
1000 MGA10.58130 MUR
2000 MGA21.16260 MUR
5000 MGA52.90650 MUR
10000 MGA105.81300 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Malagasy Ariary
1 MUR94.50620 MGA
5 MUR472.53100 MGA
10 MUR945.06200 MGA
20 MUR1,890.12400 MGA
50 MUR4,725.31000 MGA
100 MUR9,450.62000 MGA
250 MUR23,626.55000 MGA
500 MUR47,253.10000 MGA
1000 MUR94,506.20000 MGA
2000 MUR189,012.40000 MGA
5000 MUR472,531.00000 MGA
10000 MUR945,062.00000 MGA