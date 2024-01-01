50 South Korean wons to South African rand

Convert KRW to ZAR at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = R0.01288 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24
KRW to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ZAR
1 KRW to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01320.0135
Low0.01280.0128
Average0.01300.0132
Change-0.98%-2.93%
1 KRW to ZAR stats

The performance of KRW to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0132 and a 30 day low of 0.0128. This means the 30 day average was 0.0130. The change for KRW to ZAR was -0.98.

The performance of KRW to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0135 and a 90 day low of 0.0128. This means the 90 day average was 0.0132. The change for KRW to ZAR was -2.93.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / South African Rand
1 KRW0.01288 ZAR
5 KRW0.06440 ZAR
10 KRW0.12880 ZAR
20 KRW0.25760 ZAR
50 KRW0.64399 ZAR
100 KRW1.28798 ZAR
250 KRW3.21995 ZAR
500 KRW6.43990 ZAR
1000 KRW12.87980 ZAR
2000 KRW25.75960 ZAR
5000 KRW64.39900 ZAR
10000 KRW128.79800 ZAR
20000 KRW257.59600 ZAR
30000 KRW386.39400 ZAR
40000 KRW515.19200 ZAR
50000 KRW643.99000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / South Korean Won
1 ZAR77.64120 KRW
5 ZAR388.20600 KRW
10 ZAR776.41200 KRW
20 ZAR1,552.82400 KRW
50 ZAR3,882.06000 KRW
100 ZAR7,764.12000 KRW
250 ZAR19,410.30000 KRW
500 ZAR38,820.60000 KRW
1000 ZAR77,641.20000 KRW
2000 ZAR155,282.40000 KRW
5000 ZAR388,206.00000 KRW
10000 ZAR776,412.00000 KRW