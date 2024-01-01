30,000 South Korean wons to Uzbekistan soms

Convert KRW to UZS at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = so'm9.284 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UZS
1 KRW to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.70919.7091
Low9.28419.0684
Average9.49989.4280
Change-2.76%1.71%
View full history

1 KRW to UZS stats

The performance of KRW to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.7091 and a 30 day low of 9.2841. This means the 30 day average was 9.4998. The change for KRW to UZS was -2.76.

The performance of KRW to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.7091 and a 90 day low of 9.0684. This means the 90 day average was 9.4280. The change for KRW to UZS was 1.71.

Track market ratesView KRW to UZS chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77384.071.3237.13
1 EUR1.07911.4931.6260.83490.6741.4277.69
1 CAD0.7230.6711.0890.55960.7510.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91810.51355.7640.8784.729

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Uzbekistan Som
1 KRW9.28407 UZS
5 KRW46.42035 UZS
10 KRW92.84070 UZS
20 KRW185.68140 UZS
50 KRW464.20350 UZS
100 KRW928.40700 UZS
250 KRW2,321.01750 UZS
500 KRW4,642.03500 UZS
1000 KRW9,284.07000 UZS
2000 KRW18,568.14000 UZS
5000 KRW46,420.35000 UZS
10000 KRW92,840.70000 UZS
20000 KRW185,681.40000 UZS
30000 KRW278,522.10000 UZS
40000 KRW371,362.80000 UZS
50000 KRW464,203.50000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / South Korean Won
1 UZS0.10771 KRW
5 UZS0.53856 KRW
10 UZS1.07711 KRW
20 UZS2.15422 KRW
50 UZS5.38555 KRW
100 UZS10.77110 KRW
250 UZS26.92775 KRW
500 UZS53.85550 KRW
1000 UZS107.71100 KRW
2000 UZS215.42200 KRW
5000 UZS538.55500 KRW
10000 UZS1,077.11000 KRW